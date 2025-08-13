403
Palestinian man is murdered by Israel’s starvation on Gaza
(MENAFN) Another Palestinian has died from severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, a medical source reported on Tuesday.
Wissam Abu Mohsen, 30, weighed just 50 kilograms (110 pounds) at the time of his death and had long suffered from health complications linked to malnutrition, which had severely deteriorated his condition, according to a source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. He passed away shortly after arriving at the facility.
Gaza’s Health Ministry stated early Tuesday that hunger-related fatalities since October 2023 have reached 227, including 103 children, following five additional deaths over the past 24 hours. Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed since March 2, restricting nearly all humanitarian aid and driving the territory toward famine, despite hundreds of aid trucks waiting at the border. Limited deliveries have been far below the needs of the population.
In a separate development, the Israeli army released 10 Palestinian detainees, who were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for medical evaluations, according to another medical source. Local reports indicated the detainees were freed via the Kissufim crossing southeast of the city. Upon arrival, they told reporters they had been subjected to torture and starvation while in Israeli detention.
