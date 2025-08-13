403
Kuwait Oil Price Up 47 Cents To USD 69.78 Pb -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 47 cents, reaching US 69.78 per barrel in Tuesday's trading, compared to USD 69.31 per barrel on Monday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
Globally, price of Brent crude dropped by 51 cents to USD 66.12 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 79 cents to USD 63.17 pb. (end)
