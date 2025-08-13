403
Kallas states EU fixing another Russia sanctions
(MENAFN) The EU is preparing its 19th package of sanctions on Russia, with bloc foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warning against making any concessions in Ukraine peace talks. Speaking on Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers ahead of the US-Russia summit in Alaska, Kallas emphasized that discussions should only follow a full and unconditional ceasefire with strict monitoring and security guarantees.
Kallas, the former Estonian prime minister, highlighted the importance of transatlantic unity and sequencing of steps, noting that the EU recently adopted its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia’s banking and energy sectors, including 105 vessels accused of bypassing oil restrictions. Moscow condemned the measures as illegal and claimed that sanctions have created a “double-edged” effect, harming both Russia and the countries imposing them, while noting that Russia has adapted to operating under these restrictions.
