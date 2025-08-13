403
Türkiye’s Startup Investments Grow in Fintech, Gaming, AI
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s investment landscape in startups saw remarkable growth during the first six months of the year, with $211 million channeled into sectors like financial technologies, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI), according to data from the Startups.watch platform.
This upward trend is largely attributed to the country's youthful and technologically inclined population, which has created promising long-term prospects for investors.
A total of 91 funding rounds were recorded across the Turkish startup scene.
Among these, fintech startups attracted $97.1 million, gaming ventures secured $72.4 million, and AI-focused companies received $12.6 million, highlighting the distribution of investments in various tech-driven domains.
Baris Ozistek, who serves as CEO of Bogazici Ventures, shared with Anadolu that the video gaming sector maintained strong momentum and continued to be one of the most dynamic global markets.
“The second half of the year will be more active but it’ll be hard to match last year’s investment volume,” he said. “Gaming and fintech sectors led the first half of this year but AI must take the lead in Türkiye, following global trends.”
Ozistek emphasized that Türkiye’s entrepreneurial environment is particularly robust in areas such as gaming, financial technology, retail, and defense.
However, sectors like AI, digital healthcare, smart transportation, and industrial innovation are still evolving. Additionally, fields like biotechnology continue to face challenges due to high capital requirements and limited investment.
He pointed out that “Turkish startups is one of the top 10 in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region,” and advised that founders should prioritize integrating AI into a broad range of industries to accelerate innovation.
Ali Karabey, co-founder of the venture capital firm 212, told Anadolu that Türkiye’s startup ecosystem remained resilient through global uncertainties.
He noted that while fintech and AI were prominent in terms of deal volume, gaming startups stood out when it came to the overall investment value.
