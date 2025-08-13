403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Ready to Proceed with U.S. Talks “Under Equal Conditions”
(MENAFN) Senior Iranian official Mohammad-Reza Aref stated on Tuesday that nuclear negotiations with the United States could proceed directly if the conditions become favorable, according to media.
"Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties' interests," Aref told reporters. "If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly," he said.
Aref emphasized that Iran is not against talks but will reject any negotiations that serve only U.S. interests. He criticized Washington, saying Iran has expressed willingness to build trust, "but it seems as if they (the Americans) are feigning sleep."
Highlighting Western involvement, Aref accused certain countries of politicizing Iran’s nuclear program, calling "the zero enrichment scheme a big joke."
The remarks come in the wake of escalating conflict: On June 13, Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, scientists, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israel. U.S. forces then bombed Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities on June 22, provoking Iranian missile attacks on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
A ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel on June 24 after 12 days of hostilities.
Despite ongoing pressure from Washington for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely, Tehran has firmly refused to comply.
"Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties' interests," Aref told reporters. "If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly," he said.
Aref emphasized that Iran is not against talks but will reject any negotiations that serve only U.S. interests. He criticized Washington, saying Iran has expressed willingness to build trust, "but it seems as if they (the Americans) are feigning sleep."
Highlighting Western involvement, Aref accused certain countries of politicizing Iran’s nuclear program, calling "the zero enrichment scheme a big joke."
The remarks come in the wake of escalating conflict: On June 13, Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, scientists, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israel. U.S. forces then bombed Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities on June 22, provoking Iranian missile attacks on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
A ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel on June 24 after 12 days of hostilities.
Despite ongoing pressure from Washington for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely, Tehran has firmly refused to comply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment