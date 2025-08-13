Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Ready to Proceed with U.S. Talks “Under Equal Conditions”

2025-08-13 02:50:33
(MENAFN) Senior Iranian official Mohammad-Reza Aref stated on Tuesday that nuclear negotiations with the United States could proceed directly if the conditions become favorable, according to media.

"Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties' interests," Aref told reporters. "If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly," he said.

Aref emphasized that Iran is not against talks but will reject any negotiations that serve only U.S. interests. He criticized Washington, saying Iran has expressed willingness to build trust, "but it seems as if they (the Americans) are feigning sleep."

Highlighting Western involvement, Aref accused certain countries of politicizing Iran’s nuclear program, calling "the zero enrichment scheme a big joke."

The remarks come in the wake of escalating conflict: On June 13, Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, scientists, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israel. U.S. forces then bombed Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities on June 22, provoking Iranian missile attacks on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

A ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel on June 24 after 12 days of hostilities.

Despite ongoing pressure from Washington for Iran to halt uranium enrichment entirely, Tehran has firmly refused to comply.

