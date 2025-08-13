403
New in-flight power bank rules that passengers need to be aware of
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Portable chargers and power banks have become a carry-on essential to keep devices charged up for work or entertainment while travelling. But, with airlines changing on-board battery policies, travellers are being urged to be aware of new requirements and to rely on other measures to keep connected while in the air.
As an example, popular long-haul carrier Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier, Scoot, along with China Airlines, Thai Airways, Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines (among others) have all changed their requirements this year, Virgin Australia has confirmed that its battery policy is currently under review, and, notably for South African travellers, Emirates has confirmed that using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective 1 October 2025.
Emirates customers are still allowed to carry one power bank onboard (if they meet the specific conditions listed below), but the power banks may not be used in the aircraft cabin – either to charge devices from the power bank or to be charged themselves using the aircraft’s power source.
Herman Heunes, GM of Corporate Traveller South Africa, says all passengers, particularly those travelling for business who rely on power banks to keep their devices charged, should be aware of the new rules so they’re not caught short.
“Ultimately, it’s a safety measure,” says Heunes. “As power banks become more popular, airlines like Emirates have had to review their rules and regulations and are now taking proactive measures to ensure the highest safety standards for all travellers."
According to Emirates, their new regulations stipulate that:
• Emirates customers may only carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours.
• Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices while onboard.
• Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.
• All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.
• Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.
• Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).
Corporate Traveller encourages travellers to:
1. Familiarise yourself with your airline's latest policies before you travel – these are available on each carrier's website and vary across airlines (and are subject to change).
2. Get on the flight with a fully charged device. And if you are using your phone, laptop or tablet while you’re at the airport waiting to board, try to find a charging port to keep the battery full. Whether you’ve got lounge access or are sitting in a café at the airport, there are generally plenty of charging ports around.
3. Pack a charging cord in your carry-on that has a USB connection. Most planes, particularly on long-haul routes, will have USB plugs that you can plug into directly to charge while you fly (avoiding the need to use a power bank).
4. Think about the device you are taking onboard with you – sometimes a laptop is not the most effective way to stay connected, continue working on, or keep entertained from the sky. You can't charge a laptop via the USB plugs onboard. A tablet tends to be the best way to go for a bigger screen, full functionality, and easy charging capability.
5. Make use of the in-flight infotainment systems when they are available. Rather than draining your battery watching a movie on your own device, use the built-in systems where possible.
6. Be aware of where you are plugging in, though. Public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals, and places like airports can be hotspots for this.
7. Purchase certified power banks from reputable manufacturers to ensure you and your fellow passengers are not at risk.
8. Pack permissible portable chargers in your carry-on bag. By aviation requirements globally, they must always be carried in the cabin with you.
“More and more airlines are introducing restrictions on using and charging portable devices in the aircraft, especially when it comes to the use of power banks” says Heunes. “It’s better to be forewarned, as we expect all the carriers to follow suit.”
