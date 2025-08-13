403
Iraq, Syria Forge Stronger Cooperation in Energy Sectors
(MENAFN) Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani held talks on Tuesday with Syrian energy chief Mohammed al-Bashir to strengthen cooperation in oil, gas, and energy sectors, Iraqi officials confirmed.
Abdul Ghani emphasized the strong historical connection between the two nations and the necessity of preserving it in a manner that benefits the national interests of both countries, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
The discussions centered on the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline's current status and the prospects for resuming crude oil exports through the aging infrastructure. Both sides agreed to establish a joint committee tasked with assessing the pipeline’s condition and evaluating export feasibility. The committee will consider appointing an international consultant to analyze the pipeline's operational viability, pumping systems, and rehabilitation potential.
He emphasized the critical need for cooperation in managing the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, which has faced issues due to sabotage and aging, highlighting the urgent requirement for its restoration, the statement added.
The Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, linking Iraq’s northern Kirkuk region to Syria’s coastal city of Baniyas, began operation in 1952 but has been out of service since being severely damaged during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.
