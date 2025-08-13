Elbit Systems Awarded $1.635 Billion Contract To Deliver A Range Of Defense Solutions To A European Country

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT ) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that is has been awarded $1.635 Billion contract to deliver a range of defense solutions to a European country. The Implementation of the contract is expected to span over a 5-year period.

The contract includes two groups of technologically advanced solutions from Elbit Systems. These solutions are based on the Company's cutting-edge technologies and portfolio and include embedded AI technology, among others.

The first group includes long-range precision strike artillery-rocket systems and a broad-spectrum of unmanned reconnaissance and loitering aerial combat systems, from operational to tactical ranges, including personally operated drones.

The second group includes, among others, highly sophisticated ISTAR capabilities, including SIGINT, COMINT and electronic warfare systems. Enabled intelligence collection and processing systems will also be delivered, along with advanced electro-optical (E/O) and night-vision systems, combat vehicle upgrade, and protective systems. In addition, Elbit Systems will deliver comprehensive military digitalization and Network Combat Solution, based on the last software generation and cutting-edge hardware communication equipment. This includes intelligence solutions from the C4ISR suite of command-and-control applications. This integrated solution covers all operational levels, spanning from the strategic army headquarters down to the tactical level, to the last combat vehicle.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "This contract reflects the strong demand for Elbit Systems' cutting-edge technologies in Europe and demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated, multi-domain solutions tailored to the needs of modern defense forces. Elbit Systems' comprehensive portfolio has proven itself operationally in the battlefield and is highly regarded by its users, and we are proud to support a European nation in strengthening its national security through this strategic partnership. This contract also includes industrial cooperation aimed to strengthen the buyer's national industrial capabilities in the mentioned areas."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs approximately 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $1.9 billion in revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and an order backlog of $23.1 billion as of such date.

