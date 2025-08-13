Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany plans on establishing national security council

2025-08-13 02:05:12
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to establish a National Security Council later this month to address both internal and external threats, according to the dpa news agency. The move comes as Berlin ramps up military recruitment—the largest increase in years—citing what it calls a “threat” from Russia. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s “strongest conventional army” and to raise defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2029. The government is also weighing the return of conscription in response to what it describes as a shifting security environment in Europe.

The new council will coordinate across government departments, assess domestic, foreign, economic, and digital security risks, and craft medium- and long-term strategies. It will convene during crises and be chaired by Merz, with participation from ministers, security officials, scientists, and representatives from other nations, the EU, and NATO. The official announcement is expected at the first cabinet meeting after the parliamentary recess on August 27 at the Ministry of Defense.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims that it poses a threat to Europe, rejecting talk of a NATO confrontation as “nonsense” and criticizing the alliance’s military buildup. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused European leaders of “preparing for a real war against Russia” and mocked Merz’s call for Germany to reclaim its position as Europe’s top military power, pointedly noting his use of the word “again.”

