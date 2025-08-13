Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh Club Attack: Accused Arrested Delhi Police Finds Gangster Goldie Brar Connection

2025-08-13 02:01:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh club attack: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an accused named Deepak, according to ANI.

The resident of Faridkot, Punjab, was in constant touch with gangster Goldie Brar, Delhi Police said.

(This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.)

