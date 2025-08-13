403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Posts Increase in June Money Supply
(MENAFN) South Korea’s money supply climbed for the third consecutive month, propelled by ongoing policy rate reductions, the Bank of Korea (BOK) reported Wednesday.
Seasonally adjusted broad money, known as M2, increased by 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reaching 4,307.5 trillion won (approximately 3.12 trillion U.S. dollars). This follows a 1.1 percent rise in May, signaling sustained monetary expansion.
The BOK has lowered its benchmark interest rate four times since last October, with cuts of 25 basis points in October, November, February, and May, bringing the rate down to 2.50 percent. Market watchers continue to anticipate additional reductions during the latter half of the year.
Meanwhile, M1, or narrow money, remained flat in June after a 0.4 percent increase in May.
This trend underscores aggressive monetary easing efforts aimed at stimulating South Korea’s economy amid ongoing global uncertainties.
Seasonally adjusted broad money, known as M2, increased by 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reaching 4,307.5 trillion won (approximately 3.12 trillion U.S. dollars). This follows a 1.1 percent rise in May, signaling sustained monetary expansion.
The BOK has lowered its benchmark interest rate four times since last October, with cuts of 25 basis points in October, November, February, and May, bringing the rate down to 2.50 percent. Market watchers continue to anticipate additional reductions during the latter half of the year.
Meanwhile, M1, or narrow money, remained flat in June after a 0.4 percent increase in May.
This trend underscores aggressive monetary easing efforts aimed at stimulating South Korea’s economy amid ongoing global uncertainties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment