Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Posts Increase in June Money Supply

South Korea Posts Increase in June Money Supply


2025-08-13 01:56:43
(MENAFN) South Korea’s money supply climbed for the third consecutive month, propelled by ongoing policy rate reductions, the Bank of Korea (BOK) reported Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted broad money, known as M2, increased by 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reaching 4,307.5 trillion won (approximately 3.12 trillion U.S. dollars). This follows a 1.1 percent rise in May, signaling sustained monetary expansion.

The BOK has lowered its benchmark interest rate four times since last October, with cuts of 25 basis points in October, November, February, and May, bringing the rate down to 2.50 percent. Market watchers continue to anticipate additional reductions during the latter half of the year.

Meanwhile, M1, or narrow money, remained flat in June after a 0.4 percent increase in May.

This trend underscores aggressive monetary easing efforts aimed at stimulating South Korea’s economy amid ongoing global uncertainties.

MENAFN13082025000045017169ID1109921166

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search