Explosion at Brazil Explosives Factory Claims Nine Lives
(MENAFN) A powerful explosion tore through an explosives manufacturing factory in southern Brazil on Tuesday morning, killing at least nine people and injuring seven others, local officials confirmed.
The incident unfolded at the Enaex Brasil facility in an industrial zone of Quatro Barras, a municipality located near Curitiba, the capital of Paraná state.
In a formal announcement, Enaex Brasil disclosed the identities of the deceased, expressed condolences to their families, and committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The company also confirmed that the seven injured received medical attention on-site.
Brazil’s Ministry of Labor has opened a formal inquiry into the safety protocols at the site.
Paraná Public Security Secretary Hudson Teixeira stated at a press conference that the victims’ bodies were so severely damaged that DNA testing will be necessary to establish their identities.
Teixeira added that the explosion happened as workers were handling explosive materials intended for transport. The explosion happened while a team of workers was handling explosive materials set to be loaded onto a truck, he said.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
