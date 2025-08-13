Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
School Bus Overturns in S. Korea, Six Children Reported Injured

2025-08-13 01:45:46
(MENAFN) Six children sustained injuries Wednesday morning when a school bus carrying young soccer players overturned after hitting both walls of a tunnel in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, according to a local news agency.

The accident occurred around 9:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT) as the bus, transporting 18 elementary school students and their driver, lost control, veered into the left and right tunnel walls, and flipped onto its side.

Six children were hospitalized—two with serious injuries and four with minor ones. All injuries were non-life-threatening, as the children had seatbelts on when the accident occurred.

Officials noted that the road surface was slick due to rainfall earlier that morning. Police have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.

