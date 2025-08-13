Hyphen Raises $25M To Scale Automated Makelines

CAVA makes first-ever investment alongside existing investors to support Hyphen's production ramp with Re:Build Manufacturing and expand field service nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen, the foodservice platform for automated meal production, today announced the closing of its $25 million Series B financing, including participation from CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAVA ). The financing will speed Hyphen's Automated Makeline from factory floor to restaurant floor-scaling production and deployment across the U.S.

Digital demand continues to surge, and three out of four customers choose a competitor when their preferred restaurant isn't available, according to a Service Management Group study. At the same time, persistent labor shortages are straining operations. Hyphen's platform-combining advanced robotics with AI-expands peak‐hour capacity, improves order accuracy, and frees teams to focus on hospitality.

"This new funding is a testament to the impact Hyphen's team and technology are having on restaurant operations," said Stephen Klein, Co‐Founder and CEO of Hyphen. "We are galvanized by this investment to scale our manufacturing, support our growing customer base, and continue innovating as we build the future of foodservice."

"As we continue to scale, we're eager to invest in and test technology that can enhance-not replace-the human experience," said Brett Schulman, Co‐Founder and CEO of CAVA. "By piloting Hyphen's automated digital makeline, we have the opportunity to increase order accuracy and speed during peak digital hours, while reducing complexity for our team members. That means more time spent delivering exceptional hospitality and crafting the Mediterranean flavors our guests love. It's a meaningful step in our commitment to operational excellence and innovation that supports both our growth and our people."

Hyphen will ramp production with Re:Build Manufacturing, a U.S. manufacturing company co‐founded by Miles Arnone and Jeff Wilke. To ensure reliable nationwide installs and ongoing support, Hyphen selected Ricoh USA, Inc. as its field service partner-tapping a network of 15,000+ certified technicians trusted by global leaders.

ABOUT HYPHEN:

Hyphen automates digital order production for foodservice. Our Automated Makeline increases throughput and accuracy, shortens peak wait times, and augments staff so teams can focus on guests. Learn more at usehyphen or email [email protected] .

ABOUT CAVA GROUP:

CAVA is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. Our brand and our opportunity transcend the Mediterranean category to compete in the large and growing limited-service restaurant sector as well as the health and wellness food category. CAVA serves guests across age groups, genders, and income brackets and benefits from generational tailwinds created by consumer demand for healthy living and a demographic shift towards greater ethnic diversity. We meet consumers' desires to engage with convenient, authentic, purpose-driven brands that view food as a source of self-expression. The broad appeal of our food combined with these favorable industry trends drive our vast opportunity for continued growth. To learn more, visit CAVA.

SOURCE Hyphen Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED