Trump Set to Embark on South Korea Visit for APEC Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to travel to South Korea next month to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, media reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources within the Trump administration.
The summit will take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju between late October and early November, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung extending an invitation to Trump during a meeting in Washington last month.
A White House official confirmed to media, "A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration." The trip is also expected to cover critical areas such as trade, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation.
Officials revealed that while serious talks have been underway regarding a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit, no concrete arrangements have been finalized, according to media.
The report also speculated that Trump’s presence at APEC could pave the way for a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, following the US president’s expressed desire to meet Kim during a meeting with President Lee last month.
In his first summit with Trump, Lee proposed the possibility of Trump meeting Kim later this year. The US president, in turn, affirmed his willingness to meet Kim, stating, "We look forward to meeting with him (Kim), and we’ll make relations better."
