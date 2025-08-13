Catdi Printing Expands Government & Corporate Printing With Nationwide Fulfillment Capabilities & Contracting Expertise
Follow the C to Catdi Printing
Catdi Printing
Carlos deSantos Podcast
Catdi Printing (NYSE:CTDP )Helping government agencies and fast-growing businesses turn print and direct mail into powerful, measurable marketing engines - with a local touch and national reach.” - Carlos deSantosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As federal, state, and enterprise-level procurement teams continue to seek out scalable, cost-effective vendors for mission-critical print and mail projects, Catdi Printing is expanding its capacity and infrastructure to support high-volume, deadline-sensitive print contracts across the United States.
Leveraging over 15 years of performance-driven experience, Catdi Printing provides comprehensive support for catalog printing, commercial printing , direct mail campaigns, presentation folders, custom letterhead, and branded stationery. The company is registered in SAM and actively engaged with government buyers, prime contractors, and private sector procurement teams seeking compliant, U.S.-based printing partners.
The company operates from its Houston, Texas headquarters, with a regional production facility in Richmond, TX, and has initiated a targeted expansion plan to further scale federal procurement support, with emphasis on capacity-building, rapid fulfillment, and government printing program alignment .
Catdi Printing's core capabilities include:
Full-color catalog and magazine printing
Presentation folders with custom die-cuts and finishes
Letterhead, envelopes, and corporate stationery packages
Brochures, flyers, rack cards, and outreach mailers
Variable data printing for direct response campaigns
EDDM (Every Door Direct Mail) saturation mailing
Mail list procurement, NCOA processing, and postal presort
Wide-format printing for signage, banners, and government events
Through robust offset and digital production workflows, Catdi can fulfill one-time print jobs, multi-drop mailings, and IDIQ contract requirements with consistency and adherence to government specifications, branding standards, and quality control.
Catdi Printing has demonstrated performance in support of:
Health and Human Services (HHS) initiatives
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) campaigns
U.S. Postal Service (USPS) print and mail coordination
Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach collateral
Department of Defense (DoD) readiness and awareness materials
Local governments, school districts, and public utilities
Catdi routinely collaborates with contracting officers, program managers, and procurement specialists to ensure smooth project scoping, document handling, proofing, and distribution. Materials are produced in compliance with FAR, GPO standards, and agency-specific mandates such as Section 508 accessibility, USPS mailing regulations, and color/stock/finishing specifications.
Catdi is also a valued subcontractor for prime vendors, DBE/MBE program participants, and consulting firms tasked with executing outreach, education, or compliance-driven deliverables requiring physical print distribution.
For enterprise buyers, Catdi offers print support for:
Employee communications
Internal policy booklets
Sales kits
Onboarding print marketing collateral
Corporate rebranding print campaigns
Catdi Printing's growth strategy includes expanding capabilities to manage large-scale federal procurement projects with enhanced logistical coordination, data security, and national distribution options - further solidifying its role as a reliable, scalable partner for public and private sector clients alike.
Now actively engaging with government employees, contracting officials, enterprise procurement teams, and buyers seeking qualified, performance-backed vendors for catalog printing, commercial printing, presentation folders, letterhead, direct mail, and turnkey print fulfillment solutions.
Carlos deSantos is the founder of Catdi Printing, a Houston-based print and direct mail company that has helped hundreds of government agencies, procurement teams, and small businesses bring their marketing ideas to life. With over 15 years of experience, Carlos brings a unique perspective at the intersection of traditional print, digital strategy, and automation. His company specializes in direct mail campaigns, commercial printing, and catalog production - with operations in Houston, Richmond, and a growing national footprint. Outside of work, Carlos is a tennis fan, streamlines chaotic systems for fun, and occasionally loses money betting on underdogs
Carlos deSantos
Catdi Printing
+1 713-882-4629
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
The Printing Industry Isn't Dead and AI Is Supercharging It with Carlos deSantos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment