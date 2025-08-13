Catdi Printing Expands Government & Corporate Printing With Nationwide Fulfillment Capabilities & Contracting Expertise

Follow the C to Catdi Printing

- Carlos deSantosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As federal, state, and enterprise-level procurement teams continue to seek out scalable, cost-effective vendors for mission-critical print and mail projects, Catdi Printing is expanding its capacity and infrastructure to support high-volume, deadline-sensitive print contracts across the United States.Leveraging over 15 years of performance-driven experience, Catdi Printing provides comprehensive support for catalog printing, commercial printing , direct mail campaigns, presentation folders, custom letterhead, and branded stationery. The company is registered in SAM and actively engaged with government buyers, prime contractors, and private sector procurement teams seeking compliant, U.S.-based printing partners.The company operates from its Houston, Texas headquarters, with a regional production facility in Richmond, TX, and has initiated a targeted expansion plan to further scale federal procurement support, with emphasis on capacity-building, rapid fulfillment, and government printing program alignment .Catdi Printing's core capabilities include:Full-color catalog and magazine printingPresentation folders with custom die-cuts and finishesLetterhead, envelopes, and corporate stationery packagesBrochures, flyers, rack cards, and outreach mailersVariable data printing for direct response campaignsEDDM (Every Door Direct Mail) saturation mailingMail list procurement, NCOA processing, and postal presortWide-format printing for signage, banners, and government eventsThrough robust offset and digital production workflows, Catdi can fulfill one-time print jobs, multi-drop mailings, and IDIQ contract requirements with consistency and adherence to government specifications, branding standards, and quality control.Catdi Printing has demonstrated performance in support of:Health and Human Services (HHS) initiativesCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) campaignsU.S. Postal Service (USPS) print and mail coordinationDepartment of Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach collateralDepartment of Defense (DoD) readiness and awareness materialsLocal governments, school districts, and public utilitiesCatdi routinely collaborates with contracting officers, program managers, and procurement specialists to ensure smooth project scoping, document handling, proofing, and distribution. Materials are produced in compliance with FAR, GPO standards, and agency-specific mandates such as Section 508 accessibility, USPS mailing regulations, and color/stock/finishing specifications.Catdi is also a valued subcontractor for prime vendors, DBE/MBE program participants, and consulting firms tasked with executing outreach, education, or compliance-driven deliverables requiring physical print distribution.For enterprise buyers, Catdi offers print support for:Employee communicationsInternal policy bookletsSales kitsOnboarding print marketing collateralCorporate rebranding print campaignsCatdi Printing's growth strategy includes expanding capabilities to manage large-scale federal procurement projects with enhanced logistical coordination, data security, and national distribution options - further solidifying its role as a reliable, scalable partner for public and private sector clients alike.Now actively engaging with government employees, contracting officials, enterprise procurement teams, and buyers seeking qualified, performance-backed vendors for catalog printing, commercial printing, presentation folders, letterhead, direct mail, and turnkey print fulfillment solutions.Carlos deSantos is the founder of Catdi Printing, a Houston-based print and direct mail company that has helped hundreds of government agencies, procurement teams, and small businesses bring their marketing ideas to life. With over 15 years of experience, Carlos brings a unique perspective at the intersection of traditional print, digital strategy, and automation. His company specializes in direct mail campaigns, commercial printing, and catalog production - with operations in Houston, Richmond, and a growing national footprint. Outside of work, Carlos is a tennis fan, streamlines chaotic systems for fun, and occasionally loses money betting on underdogs

