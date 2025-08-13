Nifty, Sensex Open Higher In Early Trade Metal Stocks Lead Gains

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, after the US inflation data raised expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The BSE Sensex advanced 0.22 per cent or 179 points to 80,414 points. The Nifty 50 inched up to 24,557 advancing 70 points, or 0.29 per cent.

Broader market indices outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE SmallCap adding 0.65 per cent and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.64 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal surged 1.57 per cent and Nifty Realty surged 0.76 per cent. The majority of other indices were mixed, showing modest gains and losses in the range of 0.10 to 0.40 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospitals led the gainers, surging around 5 per cent, followed by Hindalco and Tata Motors. Among laggards, Maruti Suzuki slipped 0.51 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank, which posted modest losses.

US President Donald Trump's harsh tariffs and the straining of relations between the US and India have impacted the market sentiments, according to analysts.

"Consequently, shorts have piled up, pulling the market down. The tepid earnings growth, elevated valuations, and modest projection of 8–10 per cent earnings growth for FY26 have emboldened the bears to increase their short positions. A sudden reversal of sentiments can lead to short covering and a sharp recovery in the market," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

"The daily chart shows the formation of a bearish candle with a long upper wick, reflecting selling pressure at higher levels. Key support levels are placed at 24,400 and 24,300, and a breakdown below these levels may extend the decline toward the 24,000 zone. Immediate resistance is seen at the 24,600 zone," added Amruta Shinde from Choice Broking.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely in the green zone after the latest US inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

In the US markets, the Dow Jones advanced 1.11 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.13 per cent, and Nasdaq Composite surged 1.39 per cent.

All major Asian markets were firmly in the green. Japan's Nikkei hit fresh high surging 2.46 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.44 per cent and the Shenzhen Composite added 1.34 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.81 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.63 per cent.

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 3,399 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,508 crore.