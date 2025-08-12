Manan Shaikh Excels In Business By Working First And Leading Later
Before the enticing and brag-worthy titles and designations, it starts with toiling coupled with a gut of steel. Early mornings, never-ending shifts, full days-these should be the least of one's concerns. One has to be ready to eat pressure for breakfast and rejections for dinner. Weak points, small oversights, bigger problems-treat them all as part of the day's work.
Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh tackled everything-unaffected, rather energized, and even more fired up. A delay, a client issue, or an internal block? No problem. He paid attention to all job necessities, whether working in finance at the tender age of 19, or in operations or hospitality, because he knew it fell under his responsibilities. From the get-go, he was aware that nothing would be a walk in the park, so when partaking in any income-generating pursuit, he came well prepared.Recommended For You
When he forayed into business setup in 2016, he approached challenges through involvement-correcting flawed processes, responding to what needed fixing, and adjusting as new issues surfaced. Manan started businesses, experienced loss, recalculated, and tried again. He remained welcoming and accepting of every outcome, favorable or otherwise. Over time, this became the groundwork for Decisive Zone.
Today, after years of growth, pitfalls, upturns, and disappointments, Manan continues to lead, armed with all the experiences he carried from day one. Now, he is living the glorious life as an entrepreneur, leader, and worker-relishing every lesson learned by his 19-year-old self.
