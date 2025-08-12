UAE Traffic: Long-Time Resident Recalls Going From Sharjah To Dubai In 'Just 7 Minutes'

For Farrakh Chiragh, a UAE resident for over three decades, the country is a land of fond memories. Having witnessed the UAE's transformation from a desert landscape to a skyline dotted with gleaming skyscrapers, his story reflects the remarkable progress the nation has made.

“I used to pay Dh620 for a return ticket from Lahore to Dubai in 1995. Now, I pay Dh1,700. That's how much things have changed over the years,” he said with a smile during an interview with Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at Dubai Expo City on Sunday.

Chiragh, a Pakistani national, is now living in the UAE with his fourth generation. He has two sons and two daughters. With over 1.7 million Pakistanis calling the UAE home , many families like Chiragh's have been part of the country's social and economic fabric for decades. On August 10, Emirates Loves Pakistan, in partnership with the Pakistan Association Dubai, hosted one of the largest Independence Day celebrations, drawing more than 60,000 South Asian nationals.

Reflecting on the early days of his UAE journey, Chiragh recalled a time when life was slower, but getting around was much quicker.

“I had a car, and there were no issues with traffic or parking back then. When I first arrived, the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road was just a single-lane highway. I lived on Al Wahda Street in Sharjah and could reach the Falcon Roundabout past Shindagha Tunnel in just seven minutes,” he said.“After work, I would drive from Al Awir to Sharjah at night, and most of the roads were empty – there were no villas or residential communities along the way.”

Chiragh, who retired in 2013, noted that with the country's rapid development, life has shifted into the fast lane. The population boom has brought with it traffic congestion and limited parking, he explained.

“Earlier, we could run five errands in a day. Now, we're lucky if we manage two – we lose so much time in traffic. My son leaves work in Dubai at 8:30pm and only reaches our home in Sharjah by 10pm.”

Despite the growing urban challenges, Chiragh praised the UAE government for its continuous investment in infrastructure, including roads and bridges, to improve traffic flow and connectivity.

“Life for expatriate communities here is truly remarkable. People from all over the world are living and thriving in a peaceful, prosperous environment. We are deeply grateful to the UAE leadership,” he said.