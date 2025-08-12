403
SIBUR Develops New Polyethylene Grade For FMCG Packaging
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest polymer producer, has developed a new grade of metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE) for flexible FMCG packaging.
The new grade – suitable for the production of barrier and lamination films, dairy packaging, as well as stretch films for wrapping – was developed by experts from SIBUR's R&D centre with the direct involvement of several packaging manufacturers.
The grade, named mLL20183 FE, is comparable to foreign-made counterparts in terms of its physical and mechanical properties and has strong sales potential not only in Russia but also in international markets.
Products made from this polyethylene feature excellent sealing characteristics, strength, and tear resistance. Its improved processability enables film manufacturers to use blown film lines more efficiently. Additionally, the seamless transition between grades with different melt flow indices helps reduce operational costs.
Metallocene polyethylene is produced using metallocene catalysts (additives) based on zirconium or titanium, which enhance polymer properties, making it stronger, more transparent, and more flexible.
SIBUR produces metallocene polyethylene at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim production complex. By 2028, the company plans to fully modernise production by building a new plant capable of producing up to 300,000 tonnes of this premium polymer annually, which holds significant export potential.
