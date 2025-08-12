Derm & Rejuvenation Institute Marks 18Th Anniversary With Prestigious Industry Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Derm & Rejuvenation Institute is celebrating its 18th anniversary, marking nearly two decades of exceptional service in dermatologic care. In recognition of the practice's ongoing dedication to patient-centered care and medical excellence, Derm & Rejuvenation Institute is proud to announce it has received the 2025 Super Doctors Award and the Exceptional Women in Medicine Award. These prestigious honors reflect the company's leadership and impact in the dermatology industry.

The 2025 Super Doctors Award is a peer-nominated distinction given to the top 5% of physicians based on clinical expertise and contributions to the medical field. The Exceptional Women in Medicine Award, which was awarded to Dr. Tanya Kormeili , founder of Kormeili Dermatology Institute , highlights female physicians who have demonstrated leadership and significant impact within the medical community. This recognition not only celebrates Dr. Kormeili's individual achievements but also underscores the collective dedication and expertise of the entire Derm & Rejuvenation Institute team.

Since its establishment, Derm & Rejuvenation Institute has grown to become a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic dermatology, offering innovative, science-backed treatments with a focus on patient well-being. Over the past 18 years, the practice has seamlessly integrated medical dermatology with aesthetic services, providing advanced treatments for conditions such as skin cancer, complex dermatologic diagnoses, and cosmetic rejuvenation.

Derm & Rejuvenation Institute's holistic approach emphasizes the importance of skin health as both a medical and aesthetic concern, helping patients achieve total skin wellness. The practice has earned a reputation for its ethical commitment to delivering the highest quality care while staying at the forefront of dermatologic advancements. This anniversary, coupled with these accolades, reaffirms Derm & Rejuvenation Institute's ongoing commitment to excellence in the field.

As the company continues to evolve and expand, Derm & Rejuvenation Institute remains focused on providing compassionate, innovative care that addresses the unique needs of each patient, while maintaining its leadership position in the dermatology industry.

About Derm & Rejuvenation Institute

Derm & Rejuvenation Institute, based in Santa Monica, California, is a leading provider of medical and cosmetic dermatology services. Specializing in treatments for skin cancer, complex dermatologic conditions, and cosmetic rejuvenation, Derm & Rejuvenation Institute integrates the latest advancements with a patient-centered approach to care. Founded by Dr. Tanya Kormeili, the practice is committed to delivering high-quality, science-based treatments in a comfortable and compassionate environment. To learn more, visit Kormeili Dermatology online.