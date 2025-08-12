Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Elder Care Homecare On Its Partnership With Rallyday Partners

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Elder Care Homecare ("Elder Care") in a transformative platform transaction with Rallyday Partners ("Rallyday"). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the post-acute care sector and will allow Elder Care to expand its ability to deliver high-quality, concierge-level nursing and home care services across the Northeast.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director, Kevin Palmara , and Director, Jake Vesely . Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Elder Care, and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck served as legal counsel to Rallyday.

"It was a pleasure working with Provident. Having Provident on our side allowed us to continue to grow and scale as we searched for the right partner, which was important for our team to continue its mission of providing the highest quality of care to seniors in their homes. Additionally, it was important for our organization to find the right partner as we scale, and Provident exceeded expectations. I would highly recommend Provident," commented David Gilberg, CEO of Elder Care.

"We were honored to represent David and the Elder Care Homecare team in their partnership with Rallyday. For more than two decades, Elder Care has been a trusted pillar in its communities. After a competitive process, Rallyday emerged as the ideal partner to carry that legacy forward, with a strong track record of supporting founder-led businesses and a shared vision for expanding access to best-in-class care," noted Jake Vesely.

About Elder Care Homecare

Elder Care Homecare is the premier home care agency dedicated to providing exceptional, client-centered senior care across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Elder Care was founded with the mission to help families and seniors receive the highest quality of care during one of the most challenging times of their life. The company is deeply committed to helping families navigate the aging journey with dignity, compassion, and safety, empowering seniors to thrive in the comfort of their own homes. For more information, visit .

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving the aspirations of emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday's purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. The firm's 'by founders for founders' approach provides an alternative to traditional private equity. For more information, visit .

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including post-acute care. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit or follow Provident on LinkedIn .