Brain Metastases Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 40+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Brain Metastases Pipeline Insights 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ Brain Metastases companies and 45+ pipeline drugs in Brain Metastases pipeline landscape. It covers the Brain Metastases pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. Brain Metastases pipeline report also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Grupo Español Multidisciplinar de Melanoma announced a Phase II clinical trial designed to evaluate the activity of encorafenib plus binimetinib followed by cemiplimab and fianlimab in patients with BRAF mutated melanoma and symptomatic brain metastases, following the simon design Two-stage minimax.

In August 2025, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. conducted a study that includes a phase 1b evaluation of elacestrant in combination with abemaciclib in women and men with brain metastases from estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER-2) negative breast cancer. Phase 1b was designed to select the recommended phase 2 dose and is followed by an ongoing phase 2 evaluation of elacestrant in combination with abemaciclib in patients with active brain metastases from ER-positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer.

DelveInsight's Brain Metastases pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 45+ pipeline therapies for Brain Metastases treatment.

The leading Brain Metastases Companies such as HUYA Bioscience International, LLC, Angiochem, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunoChem Therapeutics, LLC, Kazia Therapeutics, Alpha Biopharma Ltd, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TYK Medicines, Inc., BioMimetix JV, LLC, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Medolution Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Seagen Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ABM Therapeutics Corporation and others. Promising Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapies such as GLIADEL, 18F fluciclovine, Pembrolizumab, IPILIMUMAB, Cabozantinib, Trastuzumab, capecitabine, lapatinib, Lenvatinib and others.

Brain Metastases Emerging Drugs Profile

ANG1005: Angiochem

ANG1005 is a novel targeted taxane derivative that is the first oncology product to leverage Angiochem's technology platform to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enter cancer cells. ANG1005 is an Angiopep-2 paclitaxel conjugate that gains entry into the brain by targeting the LRP-1, which is one of the most highly-expressed receptors on the surface of the BBB. Once inside the brain, ANG1005 enters tumor cells using the same receptor-mediated pathway through LRP-1, which is upregulated in various cancer cells including malignant glioma and metastatic cancers in the brain.

Azeliragon: Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Azeliragon, is an oral, small molecule, administered once-daily, that inhibits RAGE interactions with its natural ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins, in the tumor microenvironment. Activation of RAGE by these ligands stimulates cancer and its progression and metastasis and resistance to cancer treatment.

AZD3759: Alpha Biopharma Ltd.

Zorifertinib (AZD3759) is a type of reversible new generation EGFR TKI, which has a strong ability to penetrate the bloodstream, cerebrospinal fluid, and can reach blood volume in the tissue. It is currently investigated for brain metastases and completed Phase II/III trial in July 2022.

The Brain Metastases Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Brain Metastases with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Brain Metastases Treatment.

Brain Metastases Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Brain Metastases Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Brain Metastases market.

Brain Metastases Companies

HUYA Bioscience International, LLC, Angiochem, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunoChem Therapeutics, LLC, Kazia Therapeutics, Alpha Biopharma Ltd, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TYK Medicines, Inc., BioMimetix JV, LLC, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Medolution Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Seagen Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ABM Therapeutics Corporation and others.

Scope of the Brain Metastases Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Brain Metastases Companies- HUYA Bioscience International, LLC, Angiochem, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunoChem Therapeutics, LLC, Kazia Therapeutics, Alpha Biopharma Ltd, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TYK Medicines, Inc., BioMimetix JV, LLC, Amgen, Jubilant Therapeutics, Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Medolution Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Seagen Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ABM Therapeutics Corporation and others.

Brain Metastases Pipeline Therapies- GLIADEL, 18F fluciclovine, Pembrolizumab, IPILIMUMAB, Cabozantinib, Trastuzumab, capecitabine, lapatinib, Lenvatinib and others.

Brain Metastases Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Brain Metastases Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBrain metastases: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBrain metastases– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)ANG1005: AngiochemMid Stage Products (Phase II)Paxalisib: Kazia TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)MW151: ImmunoChem Therapeutics, LLCPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsJBI-2174: Jubilant TherapeuticsInactive ProductsBrain metastases Key CompaniesBrain metastases Key ProductsBrain metastases- Unmet NeedsBrain metastases- Market Drivers and BarriersBrain metastases- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBrain metastases Analyst ViewsBrain metastases Key CompaniesAppendix

