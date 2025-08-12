403
Jordan Marks International Youth Day Highlighting National Efforts To Empower Young People
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – On International Youth Day, the Ministry of Youth plays a pivotal role in coordinating national efforts to empower young people through a comprehensive plan that develops programs and activities enabling their active participation in decision-making and sustainable development. These initiatives align with UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on "Youth, Peace and Security."
The Jordanian youth benefit from sustained support by the Hashemite leadership. His Majesty King Abdullah II, during the opening of the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session, emphasized the importance of youth empowerment, calling for enhanced participation in political, economic, and social spheres and strengthening cooperation between the government and parliament under the constitution.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II leads several national and international initiatives to bolster youth roles. Jordan was among the first countries to adopt Security Council Resolution 2250 in 2015. The Ministry of Youth is currently implementing a national plan spanning 2025–2027 focusing on capacity building, entrepreneurship support, and inclusivity enhancement.
Mazen Abu Al-Baqar, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth, described International Youth Day as a key opportunity to assess youth's effective participation in decision-making at national and international levels. He noted Jordan's qualitative progress, including reforms enabling youth candidacy in parliamentary and municipal elections and establishing youth quotas within political parties. Efforts also focus on creating job opportunities and improving living conditions, contributing to economic and social stability.
Abu Al-Baqar added that the ministry's activities around the day centered on providing genuine platforms for youth to express opinions and partake in decisions affecting their lives and futures. The ministry is redesigning its programs and activities in consultation with youth to better meet their needs and promote social engagement.
Former Youth Minister Mohammad Al-Nabulsi praised youth initiatives positively impacting the economy and society, highlighting ongoing efforts supported by the Hashemite leadership to empower young people.
UNICEF's Deputy Representative in Jordan, Shairose Mawji, emphasized the importance of continuous collaboration with the ministry to empower youth through programs enhancing leadership and social skills, ensuring active participation.
Sultan Al-Khalaileh, President of the Sand Society for Youth Thought and Action, described youth as the nation's wealth and foundation for the future, urging expanded partnerships between the Ministry of Youth, civil society organizations, and universities for comprehensive sustainable empowerment. He highlighted successful ministry programs such as the Hussein Camps for Work and Development, the Hussein Volunteerism Award, and business incubators.
Meanwhile, Jerash University Student Council President Obadah Al-Rubaie noted that Jordanian youth possess vast energy and potential to drive positive change, pointing to the visionary leadership of King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein, who place youth at the heart of their priorities by involving them in decision-making and providing opportunities to realize their ambitions.
