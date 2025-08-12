Putin Can Easily Deceive Trump MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Daniel Freund, a German MEP from the Greens party, made this comment to Ukrinform.

"I think Ukraine peace negotiations cannot be held without Ukraine. Trump has shown to be fooled easily by Putin before," Freund said.

According to him, a format involving both Ukraine and the EU would be much more effective.

"That would actually give a chance for a ceasefire negotiation," Freund said.

He also added that "at the end peace can be achieved by one man alone: Putin."

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump "has postponed sanctions against Russia time and again and only cut the support for Ukraine," the lawmaker said.

Zelensky outlines plan to end war: Ceasefire, negotiations, security guarantees

Trump plans to meet Putin in Alaska on August 15. On Monday, August 11, the U.S. president said the purpose of the meeting was to understand each other's positions. He also said he would urge an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Putin wants to trade a pause in the war for the legalization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.

Photo: European Parliament