Mahesh Babu Releases Intense Action-Packed Teaser Of 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS)Telugu star Mahesh Babu has now released a gripping action-packed teaser of director Ajay Bhupathi's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram', featuring Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead.

Set in the temple town of Tirupati, the film revolves around Vasu Babu and Manga- friends who turn lovers and live life with infectious joy until an unexpected conflict disrupts their paradise. Refusing to leave the town without Manga, Vasu Babu chooses to fight for his love, no matter the cost.

Ajay Bhupathi, known for his intense and uncompromising storytelling, presents a youthful love story enriched with impactful action and dramatic highs. The narrative blends trendy romance with gritty emotional stakes. Visuals like the couple firing a gun into the air to declare their love, and later, a gun pointed at the protagonist, reflect Ajay Bhupathi's distinct style.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up the important third schedule of the film in the first week of March this year. Sources had said that key scenes featuring Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani, and other principal cast members were filmed during this period. With the completion of the third schedule, nearly 60% of the film's shoot had got completed. The production is progressing at a brisk pace, with the makers maintaining strong creative focus and scale, the sources informed.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who earned critical acclaim for his raw and immersive storytelling in the superhit films 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'. The fact that Ajay Bhupathi is helming this film has got a number of fans interested in it.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who carries forward the illustrious legacy of Superstars Krishna and Mahesh Babu.

Starring opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, who makes her Telugu cinema debut with this film.

Well known actor and producer Mohan Babu will be seen playing a character called Venkatappaya Naidu in the film. He plays the antagonist in the film.

Presented by noted producer Ashwini Dutt and produced by P. Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu, the film is being mounted with strong creative vision and high production values.

The film boasts an impressive technical team. Two-time National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. The film has cinematography by Jayakrishna Gummadi and editing by Madhav Kumar Gullapalli. Production design for the film is being overseen by Sahi Suresh while the action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Real Sathish.