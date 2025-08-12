SBU Chief Says Ukrainian Forces Have Struck Over 200 Targets Deep Inside Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) SBU chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk said this in an interview with the My-Ukraina TV channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Our main focus is on acting effectively in the interests of the front and supporting soldiers on the front line. We have already struck more than 200 targets deep in Russian territory: military-industrial facilities, logistics hubs, and command posts. We are also hitting the oil production and refining sector, which fuels their defense ministry with dirty rubles. The SBU's Special Operations Center A has been extremely successful in this regard - it is the flagship of this type of air operation not only within the Service but in Ukraine as a whole. This work is ongoing," Maliuk said.

Drone technology development: One who is better at using cutting-edge weapons technologies will prevail

Among the successful strikes that had a major impact on the situation at the front, Maliuk cited the attack on an enemy ammunition depot in the town of Toropets, where half of all Russian 120mm mortar mine reserves were destroyed in a single operation.

"There were 160,000 tonnes of enemy ammunition there - half of all reserves of the 120mm mortar mine. It was a huge success. We deployed 120 drones, with another 20 launched by other Defense Force units working alongside us. In this, as in many other cases, unity is key. When the SBU, the Defense Forces' Drone Systems units, the HUR, Special Operations Forces, Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Border Guard combine efforts, we can carry out unique operations," Maliuk said.

The SBU chief added that the SBU is also actively involved in direct combat operations along the entire front line.

According to him, SBU units employ new combat tactics, including unique drone-assault operations. One of the first examples of this was the SBU's special operation in Russia's Kursk region.

Photo courtesy of the SBU press service