Autodesk Launches Freemium Access To Autodesk Flow Studio, With New Pricing Tiers Making World-Class VFX AI More Affordable To All Creators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Autodesk Flow Studio uses AI to automate complex VFX tasks like motion capture, camera tracking, and character animation, so creators can focus on storytelling, not technical setup. With just a video clip and a few clicks, users can insert CG characters into live-action scenes and render them making 3D animation and VFX accessible to all.

You can also export the AI-generated assets (e.g. clean plates, 3D scenes, alpha masks, camera-tracks) to tools like Maya, Blender, or Unreal Engine for editing and fine tuning. This allows creators to speed up complex animation and VFX workflows, freeing up time for more creative storytelling. By making these capabilities freely available, Autodesk is lowering the barrier to entry for high-quality content creation enabling more artists, marketers and digital content creators to experiment, learn, and bring their ideas to life on their own terms.

"Making Autodesk Flow Studio more accessible to everyone reflects our belief in a creator-first future – where AI empowers more artistic expression, not replaces it," said Diana Colella, executive vice president of Media & Entertainment at Autodesk. "By lowering the cost barrier, more storytellers are now able to explore the ways new AI-powered tools can help them bring their ideas to life, regardless of where they are along their creative journey."

This expansion introduces a tiered model designed to grow with creators – from first-time users to professional studios. New Free and Standard tiers join the existing Lite, Pro, and Enterprise offerings, giving users more flexibility to choose the plan that fits their creative needs and ambitions. The Free tier includes core tools like AI Mocap and Live Action, while advanced capabilities – such as Wonder Animation and Wonder Tools – remain exclusive to paid tiers. For larger teams and studios, the Enterprise tier offers scalable access to AI-powered workflows with enhanced support and data controls – helping them adopt new technology while preserving the creative processes and roles that define professional production.

"Running AI models at scale has traditionally been very challenging for tech startups," said Nikola Todorovic, co-founder of Wonder Dynamics, an Autodesk company. "Our original mission was always to make our technology free and affordable to as many creatives as possible, but we had limited resources as a startup. Now, as part of Autodesk, we're able to offer Flow Studio as a freemium product, powered by robust infrastructure and cloud partners – so more artists can tell more stories, no studio lot or multimillion-dollar budget required."

The launch of the Free Tier and flexible pricing model to a global audience also formally completes the integration of Autodesk Flow Studio into the Autodesk ecosystem. This ensures alignment with Autodesk's standard offerings, policies, and processes, granting users a more unified, consistent, and scalable experience. In addition, Autodesk has included the Pro tier of Flow Studio in its Media & Entertainment Collection at no additional cost – giving existing customers a low-risk way to explore AI-powered workflows. This approach reflects Autodesk's commitment to guiding its customers through the evolving landscape of AI in media and entertainment with tools that are accessible, trusted, and built to scale with their creative ambitions.

For more information, visit autodesk/products/flow-studio .

