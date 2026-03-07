CM Mamata Congratulates West Bengal Candidates Who Cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated candidates from West Bengal who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2025.

Using her X handle, CM Banerjee said that girls have secured about half of the top berths.

“Happy to share one piece of excellent news on the eve of International Women's Day: our government-trained candidates from West Bengal have fared very well in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, and among them, our girls have secured about half of the coveted top berths, as per the just-published results,” Banerjee said.

She further said that her government provided highly subsidised coaching support to the candidates.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the successful candidates, their parents/guardians and teachers, and best wishes to all aspirants for future attempts. We are happy that we could provide highly subsidised coaching support to the candidates from our Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. In our time, we set up this institute and I am feeling proud,” she said.

According to the Chief Minister, about 11 candidates trained at the said study centre have secured positions in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 final merit list, and nearly 50 per cent of them are girls.

“Diksha Rai (40), Akash Kumar Rai (279), Vaishna Biswas (367), Goutam Thakuri (432), Debjyoti Halder (443), Debabrata Pramanik (467), S. Nived Kumar (486), Mohsina Bano (648), Juhi Das (649), Kirti Chowdhury (760), and Anniela Sherpa (893) received our state government coaching and have brought laurels to Bengal by securing impressive ranks, as mentioned in the brackets. They are likely to enter IAS, IPS and other premier services,” she said.

Banerjee said that there are also others from West Bengal who have succeeded in the all-India examination and are expected to enter the apex services.

“Our encouragement and constant care have inspired our youth, and this achievement will in turn encourage many more to aspire for all-India competitive examinations from West Bengal. Kudos to these bright boys and girls for their achievements. The Government of West Bengal is with you!” Banerjee added.