Chef Lowell Experience Brunch Day Party Co-Hosted By Actress, Monyetta Shaw-Carter
This brunch marks the first of its kind since the Experience Dinners began back in 2004. The event will take place at Chef Lowell's Kitchen, located at 3260 E. Main Street, College Park, GA 30337, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Attendees can expect a curated buffet featuring bold flavors with unexpected pairings.
The Experience Dinners have received widespread acclaim for their inventive themes, intimate atmosphere, and culinary excellence, drawing attendees from other states.“I've always wanted to use my own creativity to bring food alive,” says Chef Lowell.“These dinners are a dream realized, and I'm both humbled and grateful to see this vision take shape.”
Season One officially kicked off in June 2024 with seven courses inspired by Chef's favorite flavors and unexpected combinations. Since then, monthly themes have included everything from smoke and spice to Latin-inspired courses, handcrafted cocktails, and even a cheeky October twist dubbed“Holidays in October,” where guests dressed entirely in black.
And this year? Chef's bringing the vibes back. September will once again celebrate the warmth of fall, and October's fan-favorite,“Holidays in October,” will return with white attire this time.
Tickets for the August 17 Brunch Day Party are now available to the public. This event offers a rare opportunity to engage with Chef Lowell's evolving culinary vision and to be part of the next chapter in the Chef Lowell Experience.
Tickets for the September and October dinners are also available for purchase.
Link to Tickets:
Em Fergusson
Em Fergusson PR
+1 478-960-8045
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment