First Lady Anna Stein, NCDHHS And Morse Clinics Celebrate First Mobile Opioid Treatment Program Unit In North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, NC, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credentialed media are invited to attend the unveiling of the first Mobile Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) unit in North Carolina. Mobile OTPs reduce barriers to participation in treatment by making it easier for those seeking treatment to move into and maintain recovery. The mobile unit is sponsored by Morse Clinics opioid treatment programs in North Carolina. Morse Clinics are committed to providing Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and counseling services for those experiencing Opioid Use Disorder. Morse Clinics serve Wake, Chatham, Johnston, Halifax, Granville, Franklin, Warren, Northampton, Person, Orange, Randolph, Vance, Harnett and Durham counties.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and First Lady Anna Stein will be present for the celebration. They are committed to reducing the stigma and increasing access to medical care and preventing substance use and overdose in North Carolina. Data shows the number of people entering an OTP has increased by 25% in the past five years, meaning more people are seeking treatment.





What: First Mobile OTP Unit Launch in North Carolina

Who will be speaking:

Anna Stein, First Lady of North Carolina

Dev Sangvai, Secretary, NCDHHS

Kelly Crosbie, Director, NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services

Dr. Eric Morse, CMO, Morse Clinics

Peer Support Specialist, Healing Transitions

When: Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Where: Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC 27603





NCDHHS, through its State Opioid Treatment Authority (SOTA), must give preliminary approval to any entity seeking state licensure for an OTP location, including mobile units. This allows the program to begin the state/federal application process. After SOTA determines an applicant has completed the necessary steps for state licensure, the approval is sent to SAMHSA, which issues its federal certification. All OTP programs must have state licensure and federal certification before they can begin treating patients.

As many as 10 more mobile OTPs may be in service by the end of the year, including six being funded by $3.75 million NCDHHS received following Hurricane Helene and provided to Vaya Health, the LME/MCO that serves western and central North Carolina counties. A media Q&A and tour of the mobile unit will follow the speakers' remarks.





Please see B-roll of the new mobile OTP unit here:





About Morse Clinics:

Morse Clinics is a leading provider of evidence-based treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in North Carolina. With nine locations across eight counties, Morse Clinics offers compassionate, comprehensive care through Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) counseling, and support services tailored to individuals battling heroin, fentanyl, prescription painkillers, and other opioids. Led by Dr. Eric Morse, a board-certified psychiatrist with deep expertise in addiction medicine, Morse Clinics is committed to expanding access to life-saving care. The organization's pioneering launch of North Carolina's first mobile OTP unit exemplifies its mission to meet patients where they are and break down barriers to recovery. For more information:

CONTACT: Credentialed media interested in attending should RSVP to: