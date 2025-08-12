New Room Key Podcast Launches For The Hotel And Hospitality Industry

Chase Keller, CCIM

- Chase Keller

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Room Key is the brand-new podcast where hotel owners , investors, lenders, brokers, and hospitality professionals come together to talk shop. Hosted by Chase Keller , CCIM-a national hotel advisor with Franchise Clearly -the show delivers candid interviews, real stories, market trends, and practical takeaways from the people behind the places we stay.

Each episode dives into the raw and compelling insights that shape today's hotel industry. From franchise dynamics to valuation, STR (short-term rental) trends to operational challenges, The Room Key delivers perspectives tailored for first-time owners, seasoned investors, and hospitality enthusiasts alike.

The podcast is already live and available across major platforms. Highlights include:

Jake Isaacs: Rescuing Hotels from the Brink - A gripping turnaround story from a SpringHill Suites in Dallas, packed with leadership tips, cost-effective solutions, and behind-the-scenes strategy.



Vimal Ranat: Building a Hospitality Legacy - A heartfelt journey from front desk work to hotel ownership, with lessons on automation, AI, staff cross-training, and joint venture development.



Stephen Barth: The Legal and Leadership Wake-Up Call Hotel Owners Can't Afford to Miss - A deep dive into legal vulnerabilities, leadership essentials like emotional intelligence, and safeguarding operational integrity. Includes an exclusive offer for listeners.



"The Room Key is where industry insiders share what's working-and what's truly behind the doors," says Chase Keller. "We're bringing transparency, expertise, and real-world conversation to hospitality professionals at every stage."

You can listen to or view the Room Key Podcast on popular platforms like Amazon, YouTube, Apple, and Audible

About the Host:

Chase Keller, CCIM, is a nationally recognized hotel broker and advisor with Franchise Clearly. Known for his commercial real estate expertise and deep industry insight, Keller brings unmatched clarity and authenticity to every episode.

About Franchise Clearly

Franchise Clearly® specializes in reselling franchise businesses. Working with owners, they work through a defined proprietary process that finds highly qualified buyers and guides them quickly to the closing table. Their innovative team approach makes for a seamless process that nets the highest offer and the best terms possible for the seller. 877-557-0222

Jon Franz

Franchise Clearly

+1 877-557-0222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.