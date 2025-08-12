The Community-Police Relations Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Broadstreet Global And EEP Law To Promote Community Safety And Unity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored to join forces with two distinguished organizations that share our commitment to community building and safety," said Glenn Hechler, CPR Foundation Director and New York City Chair. "Broadstreet Global and EEP Law are not only leaders in their industries, but also passionate advocates for positive change and lasting unity, which strongly align with our mission."

Broadstreet Global has an impressive track record of supporting organizations that deliver meaningful, real-world impact. The private equity firm actively invests in community outreach efforts that uplift communities, strengthen trust between law enforcement and those they serve, and deliver critical resources to those in need.

"Broadstreet Global is proud to have a long-standing relationship with the CPR Foundation in supporting initiatives that create trust between law enforcement and community," said Joseph Baldassarra, Broadstreet Global President. "This strategic partnership takes our alliance to the next level, deepening our investment to promote mutual understanding and make our communities safer."

EEP Law demonstrates its year-round commitment to underserved communities through hands-on outreach and by actively supporting initiatives such as back-to-school events, holiday food giveaways, and wellness initiatives.

"As a firm rooted in service, we believe restoring trust between law enforcement and community requires action," said John Elefterakis, EEP Law Founding Partner. "This partnership allows us to promote integrity and respect in ways that serve both the community and law enforcement. We are thrilled to join the CPR Foundation family to bridge the gap between the NYPD, other law enforcement agencies, and the communities they serve."

Last week, Broadstreet Global and EEP Law joined the CPR Foundation in sponsoring the 4th Annual Detective Moore & Detective Rivera Basketball Tournament in New York City. The Tournament brought together over 700 youth and law enforcement officers, honoring two fallen NYPD heroes. During the event, the CPR Foundation, alongside its new partners, presented a $10,000 CPR Foundation check to the family of NYPD Detective Didarul Islam, who tragically lost his life in the recent Midtown Manhattan mass shooting. This moment marked a powerful launch to the partnership and our shared commitment to unity, support, and community empowerment. Looking ahead, this alliance will fund impactful initiatives, strengthen police-community bonds, and build a safer, more connected society.

About Community-Police Relations Foundation

The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPR Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by President & CEO Al Eskanazy and dedicated to building bridges of trust, understanding, and mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they serve. By funding and supporting various outreach initiatives and programs including feeding families in need, empowering our youth through sports and mentorship, protecting the mental health of law enforcement, and raising awareness about human trafficking - the CPR Foundation facilitates positive interactions and meaningful dialogue between law enforcement and community. These efforts help reshape perceptions on both sides, creating safer and more unified communities. To learn more, visit and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @cprfcharity.

About Broadstreet Global

Broadstreet Global is a private equity firm that has an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, the firm's investor profile includes high-net-worth individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors, and institutional investors. The company has completed over $5 billion in transactions, and more than 3,000 people are employed/associated across the businesses in its portfolio. Broadstreet's formula for private equity investing has been to focus its attention on dominating the Carolinas rather than holding investments across the entire United States. The synergies that arise by being a major player in a single regional market delivers efficiencies, enhanced opportunities, and profits. For more information, visit .

About EEP Law

Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek is a leading, high-profile injury, civil rights, and employment law firm representing clients not only across New York City's diverse communities but also nationwide. The firm consistently achieves top results in cases involving serious injury, discrimination, and violations of individual rights. For more information, visit .

