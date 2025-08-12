MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TN Nursery Celebrates Over 65 Years of Supplying Quality Garden Plants Nationwide

ALTAMONT, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over six decades, TN Nursery has been a trusted name among America's gardeners. Since its founding in 1957, this fourth-generation family-run nursery has grown from a modest tree farm to a leading online source for high-quality native plants, shrubs, perennials, and ferns-serving customers across the country.With a legacy built on sustainable farming, fast-shipping standards, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, TN Nursery continues to supply everything from vibrant pollinator gardens to stately native trees. Its plants have enriched landscapes as far-reaching as Arlington National Cemetery and even the Discovery Channel's historic sites.“We've always believed great gardens begin with quality plants-and honest care,” said Tammy Sons, CEO of TN Nursery.“Celebrating over 65 years isn't just about longevity-it's about the relationships, the gardens, and the natural heritage we've helped grow.”For more information, visit our website [] .

