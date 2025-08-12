Star Stream Chosen By Factory Can-Am And Segway Teams To Power Live Coverage At Best In The Desert's Vegas To Reno Race

Star Stream is a live streaming service provider, utilizing Star Link connectivity (or other mobile WiFi enabled devices).

With Star Steam, Can-Am delivers its content to a global stage, supercharging sponsorship ROI and immersing fans in real-time perspectives that they couldn't experience without this technology.

Segway returns to the Vegas to Reno race with Star Stream powering its live content, sponsor coverage, and fan engagement.

Breakthrough Live Streaming Tech Proves Itself in Off-Road Racing-and Opens Doors for Defense, Emergency Response, and Infrastructure Applications

- Star Stream Founder & CEO George HammelCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Star Stream, a rugged live content and connectivity platform built for extreme environments, announced today that its technology will be used by more than 50 off-road race teams at this year's Best In The Desert: Vegas to Reno, taking place Aug. 13–16, 2025. Among them are factory teams from Can-Am BRP and Segway, two of the most advanced UTV manufacturers in the industry.The Vegas to Reno race is one of the longest off-road races in the United States, spanning nearly 500 miles of harsh desert terrain in a single day. Race teams rely on Star Stream's platform to livestream video and capture telemetry from areas far beyond the reach of traditional Wi-Fi or mobile networks.“Being selected by top-tier teams like Can-Am and Segway reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner in competitive motorsports,” said George Hammel, Founder and CEO of Star Stream.“Our technology is built for data speed transmission, scalability, and performance in the toughest conditions on Earth.”With the help of StarLink, Star Stream enables real-time video, telemetry, and data capture in environments where conventional broadcast systems fail. Its all-in-one platform has been widely adopted across motorsports and is ready for media, emergency response and infrastructure. Through Star Stream's partnership with GoPro and Driver's Eye, numerous cameras can transfer large video data files from various mounted locations on the vehicle or driver, providing an exterior and POV perspective. This technology enables a first-of-its-kind experience that has never been available in the motorsports world or other sectors.For teams, visibility is a critical part of strategy, making content capture mission-critical.With Star Steam, Can-Am delivers its content to a global stage, supercharging sponsorship ROI and immersing fans in real-time perspectives that they couldn't experience without this technology."The ability to watch your favorite Can-Am Factory racer take on some of the most iconic and remote off-road races in their Maverick R brings our global audience and fans closer to the action than ever before,” said Valerie Windsor, Manager, Sponsorship, Corporate Partnership and Racing.“We're excited that our Can-Am Factory racers are leveraging Star Stream, as it brings value not only to our racers, but to the racing community at large. Vegas to Reno is one of the most iconic races on the calendar, and we can't wait to bring a new level of connectivity and storytelling to the race."Segway, which placed first in its class at the 2025 Best in the Desert Silver State 300, returns to the Vegas to Reno race with Star Stream powering its live content, sponsor coverage, and fan engagement."Vegas to Reno is the ultimate proving ground-not just for our Segway Super Villain SX20T, but for the way we connect with our supporters and partners," said Gabriel Cruz, Marketing Director of Segway Powersports. "Star Stream's cutting-edge technology allows us to bring the intensity of the race to life in real time, from the driver's seat to the global stage. That kind of access doesn't just tell our story-it puts viewers right in the middle of it."Key Features of Star Stream Include:. Proven livestreaming from remote, signal-deficient locations. Integrated GPS and telemetry (Q1 2026 product road map). Rugged performance for off-road, marine, and infrastructure use. Scalable system for media, government, and commercial applicationsAs fan expectations and sponsor demands increase, live content from the field is no longer optional; it's essential. With growing adoption across racing teams, Star Stream is cementing its role as the go-to content and connectivity solution for competitive motorsports and beyond.Success in the off-road racing world demonstrates Star Stream's adaptability across a wide range of sectors that demand real-time information and rugged reliability. From emergency response to public service, defense operations, utilities, construction, and infrastructure monitoring, Star Stream can deliver critical visibility when and where it matters most.About Star StreamStar Stream is a next-generation content and connectivity platform designed for high-performance environments. Built for motorsports, aviation, emergency, marine, lifestyle events, and industrial applications, Star Stream enables teams and organizations to capture, stream, and share mission-critical data and video from anywhere. Learn more at starstream .

