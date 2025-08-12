Global Contract Manufacturing Market On Track For $968.7 Billion By 2030
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$648.5 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$968.7 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Contract Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use Industries and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
Advanced technologies like automation and robotics have revolutionized contract manufacturing, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and utilization. This transformation has significantly improved the efficiency and responsiveness of manufacturing processes.
In 2024, the direct tender segment accounted for the largest market share at 74.1%, driven by a surge in contracts through direct tender distribution channels. Large-scale industries increasingly favor direct tenders due to the benefits they offer to OEMs.
The Asia-Pacific region led the global contract manufacturing market in 2024 with a 38.4% share, and is expected to reach a market value of $354.4 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by rising investments in consumer electronics and the rapid expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Emerging startups:
-
Mefron: Mefron is an Indian startup that provides electronic manufacturing services across various applications and industries and delivers value-added engineering services.
IndyGeneUS Bio: IndyGeneUS Bio is an innovative cell and gene therapy company focused on diversity-driven gene target discoveries and data security. In 2024, the company raised $1.8 million in a round of funding, which will help it create a blockchain-encrypted repository dedicated to clinical and multi-omics data.
AtomVie: AtomVie is a CDMO with in-depth experience in GMP radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, including expertise in radiolabeling with an array of radioisotopes. The company has delivered more than 3,000 doses since 2023 with 99% accuracy across 26 countries and six continents within 72 hours.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The market is projected to reach $969 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
- The key factors driving the growth of the market are:
- Increasing demand for outsourcing products.
- Expansion of the consumer electronics industry.
- Technological advances in the manufacturing sector.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- Contract type
- Distribution channel
- End-Use industry.
Which end-use industry will be dominant through 2030?
- The consumer electronics segment will dominate the market through 2030.
Which region has the largest market share?
- The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global contract manufacturing market.
Market leaders Include:
-
AENOVA HOLDING GMBH
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC.
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
CATALENT INC.
CELESTICA INC.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
FLEX LTD.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO. LTD.
JABIL INC.
KINPO GROUP
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
USI
VENTURE CORP. LTD.
WISTRON CORP.
Related reports:
Global Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape for CDMO : This report provides a concise overview of the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on contract development and manufacturing organizations. It covers market segmentation by service type, drug molecule type, and end use, along with regulatory trends and competitive analysis. Key services include API and drug product manufacturing, development, and testing. The report also highlights major players, market share, and geographic revenue distribution across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.
Global Market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services : This report provides a detailed analysis of the global CRO services market, covering major companies and their roles in clinical trials. It breaks down the market by functional services such as clinical trials, preclinical research, drug discovery, and central labs, and by therapeutic areas like oncology, cardiology, and neurology. It also segments the market by end users and regions, offering insights into trends, the competitive landscape, regulatory factors, and future growth opportunities.
