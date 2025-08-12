Palestinian Youth Trained To Tackle Climate And Environmental Challenges

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Environmental experts and officials have stressed the critical need to raise awareness among younger generations about environmental realities and the importance of preserving them, warning that negative climate changes will severely harm the future of coming generations if harmful practices against the Palestinian environment are not halted.

The call came during a televised discussion produced by the Rayhana Association, in cooperation with the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority and the Palestine News Network (PNN), with support from ActionAid Palestine. The programme was part of activities held during the Environmental Youth Camp at Rayhana's headquarters in Al-Azza Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, bringing together 30 young men and women aged 15 to 30 from refugee camps in Bethlehem Governorate and surrounding areas under the initiative“Plant Awareness, Harvest Change.”

Moderated by PNN editor-in-chief Monjed Jadou, the episode addressed the negative impact of environmental damage on climate, and how this affects both the region and Palestine. It highlighted that key factors harming the Palestinian environment and climate include Israel's war on Gaza, and the environmental consequences of settlement expansion and occupation policies in the West Bank.

The discussion also examined domestic environmental challenges, underscoring the importance of youth awareness in driving change. It reviewed awareness programmes and training provided to camp participants, aimed at boosting community and cultural understanding through activities organised by Rayhana. The association, which focuses on environmental and social issues, works to build a community-based youth network to serve society and raise awareness of climate change, environmental violations, and Israel's control over Palestinian natural resources in the West Bank-alongside the devastating impact of the war on Gaza.

Al-azzah: The need for environmental awareness is urgent

Shatha Al-azzah, director of the Rayhana Association, outlined the organisation's vision for addressing Palestine's environmental challenges, which is rooted in developing local resources to achieve sustainable development and self-reliance. Founded in 2023, Rayhana operates on four main pillars: environmental, cultural, social, and economic, aiming to reach self-sufficiency.

Al-Azzaah said the association works closely with the Environment Quality Authority, local private institutions, civil society organisations, schools, and universities to boost awareness of climate and environmental issues. Training is provided by specialists and experts to equip Palestinian youth with the skills to find future solutions and shape policies that improve living conditions, particularly under the constraints of Israeli occupation-ranging from land confiscation, bulldozing, and demolition, to control over water resources and biodiversity.

She added that through the“Plant Awareness, Harvest Change” initiative, the association trains young people from resource-poor refugee camps to develop their own community projects. This includes practical and theoretical instruction in hydroponic farming, which uses 70% less water than traditional methods, as well as communication, leadership, and advocacy skills.

Future training will focus on advocacy and lobbying to help participants influence policy and document violations.“We cannot work in isolation from the Environment Quality Authority on such issues,” Al-Azzah stressed, noting the significant challenge young people face in driving meaningful change towards a healthier environment and better public awareness.

Akhmees: Without awareness, future risks will grow

Hadeel Akhmees, head of the Climate Change Department at the Environment Quality Authority, warned of the many risks facing Palestine's environment, particularly from the war on Gaza and the use of internationally banned weapons. She noted that the environmental impact of these weapons will persist for decades after the fighting ends.

Studies conducted during the first six months of the war showed that 26 countries in the region were affected by environmental and climate changes due to the massive use of weapons, compounded by global warming and industrial emissions. She stressed that without environmental protection campaigns, life in the region could become uninhabitable.

Akhmees said Palestine is among the countries most affected by climate change and pollution due to Israeli practices, and that Palestinian institutions-both governmental and non-governmental-must strengthen youth capacities to address this global threat. Despite financial constraints and Israeli restrictions, she emphasised the need for sectoral and cross-sectoral plans to find solutions adapted to Palestinian realities.

ActionAid: Environmental rights are human rights

Yousef Juma of ActionAid said supporting the camp and similar activities stems from the need to raise environmental awareness, which is closely linked to social justice.“Palestine is heavily affected by climate change, yet contributes little to it as a non-industrial country,” he said.“The environmental impact of Israel's war on Gaza will take years to fully understand.”

Juma stressed that environmental education should be instilled early, and that Palestinian society still has a long way to go before it can fully defend its environmental rights. Through the Global Training Forum, part of ActionAid, the organisation works to build the skills of young people in community and environmental work.

Youth participants: A chance to learn and act

Several camp participants said the training provided them with knowledge they did not have before, as well as practical skills to help raise awareness about protecting the environment. They described the experience as both informative and empowering, enabling them to turn new knowledge into community action.