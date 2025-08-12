Nidec Opens New Sustainable High-Speed Stamping Facility In Germany

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Nidec opens new facility in Germany

August 12, 2025 by Mai Tao

Nidec SYS GmbH , part of Nidec Press & Automation group, has established new facility in the Reismühle industrial park in Grafenau, Germany. The company describes it as“a major milestone in the company's development and a clear commitment to its location in the Bavarian Forest”.

With a recent festive ceremony, and a subsequent“Open House”, Nidec SYS GmbH celebrated the opening of its new office and production facilities.

The new building marks the next step in the ambitious expansion of Nidec SYS GmbH. With around 130 employees, the company is one of the leading European players in the field of high-speed stamping and forming technology.

As the future European center for Nidec Kyori high-speed presses, Nidec SYS GmbH is expanding its capacities by nearly 60 percent.

The Nidec Press & Automation group (NP&A), offers extensive industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a global service network. NP&A operates service centers with spare parts warehouses on three continents and deploys service technicians from more than 90 locations worldwide.

Sustainable, modern, groundbreaking

The 15-meter-high building complex impresses not only with its architectural presence but also with its exemplary sustainability concept. A total of approximately 4,700 sq m of new office, production, and storage space has been created.

An intelligent energy concept featuring an air heat pump, green roofing, and a powerful 250-kilowatt photovoltaic system, including battery storage, makes the facility largely independent from external power sources.

In addition, almost exclusively regional building materials were used, and the material from the demolished old building was reused as the foundation.

Employees also benefit from the new work environment: state-of-the-art equipment, barrier-free workspaces, innovative space concepts, a work café, an event lounge, and a spacious rooftop terrace create a work atmosphere designed to promote both productivity and well-being.

A company with history and a future

Nidec SYS GmbH began its journey in 1994 with the founding of“Systeme + Steuerungen GmbH”. The company was established in Grafenau on Bahnhofstraße – in a simple garage. Shortly thereafter, the first company building was rented in nearby Großarmschlag, laying the foundation for further development.

The company quickly stood out with its innovative solutions. In 1997, Nidec SYS developed the PACO 8000, a specialized stamping and stacking control system for the electric motor industry – a technological milestone. In 2000, the first high speed servo feed followed, which remains a core part of the product portfolio.

The construction of“Plant 1” in 2002 in today's Reismühle industrial park in Grafenau marked a decisive step toward continued growth.

With the development of the SHP 200 servo spindle press in 2009, and the subsequent press series with forces ranging from 8 to 125 tons, the company set new standards. In 2013, the introduction of the innovative PCS100 press control system once again underscored its technological leadership.

Between 2012 and 2019, several expansions of buildings, infrastructure, and equipment followed with the aim of increasing production capacity and securing the company's sustainable growth in the long term.

A global leader in high-speed stamping technology

Nidec SYS customized manufacturing solutions of the highest quality, from individual machines to fully integrated systems.

Its product range includes high speed stamping presses, innovative servo spindle presses, automated feeding and unloading solutions, integrated control systems with state-of-the-art production management and monitoring software, as well as comprehensive services such as overhauls and repairs of existing systems.

With this combination of technological expertise, customer focus, and innovation, Nidec SYS sets industry benchmarks in metal forming technology.

With the new building and site expansion, Nidec SYS GmbH is demonstrating how industry, innovation, and environmental responsibility can be successfully combined at a high level, and that cutting-edge technology has long since found a home in the heart of the Bavarian Forest.