27 Western Countries Issue Joint Call For Unimpeded Aid Access To Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Twenty-seven Western countries and entities, including Britain, France, and the European Union, on Monday issued a joint statement condemning the humanitarian situation in Gaza and demanding that Israel allow all international NGO aid shipments into the besieged enclave.

The statement, signed by the foreign ministers of countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, and Spain, also stressed the need for a ceasefire, an end to the war, and the release of all hostages.

“The humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached incredible levels. Famine is unfolding before our eyes,” the statement, published by the British government, read.“Urgent action must be taken now to halt and reverse the famine. The humanitarian space must be protected, and aid must not be politicised.”

The ministers called on Israel to grant permits for all international NGO aid shipments and lift barriers to their operations, warning that restrictive new registration conditions could soon force essential international NGOs to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, further worsening the humanitarian situation.

“Lethal force must not be used at aid distribution sites, and civilians, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel must be protected,” the statement added, calling for immediate steps to facilitate safe and widespread access for the U.N. and other partners. It urged the use of all crossings and routes to allow aid, including food, fuel, clean water, and medical supplies, to flow into Gaza.

The signatories also expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt in pushing for a ceasefire and seeking peace.

The joint statement comes amid growing international pressure on Israel. U.N. humanitarian organisations have demanded“urgent action” after medical sources in Gaza announced that more than 100 children have died from malnutrition since the war began in October 2023. The total number of victims of famine and malnutrition in the strip has risen to 227, including 103 children, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing medical sources.

Last week, foreign ministers from nine Western countries and the EU expressed their opposition to the Israeli government's plan to expand military operations in Gaza, stating that the decision would exacerbate the“catastrophic humanitarian situation, threaten the lives of hostages, and increase the risk of mass displacement of civilians.”