VIP Play, Inc. Partners With Vokol To Launch Next-Gen AI Audio At AI4 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) - VIP Play, Inc., a leader in AI-driven sports entertainment, announced today a new partnership with Vokol (formerly Staked AI) to bring immersive, hyper-personalized audio experiences to sports fans worldwide. The collaboration will debut to the public on Wednesday, August 13 , at the AI4 Conference in Las Vegas , where VIP Play CEO Les Ottolenghi will showcase the technology live.

"VIP Play is committed to redefining how fans connect with the sports and entertainment they love," said Les Ottolenghi, CEO of VIP Play, Inc. "Partnering with Vokol, a leader in AI-powered audio creation, allows us to create immersive, hyper-personalized audio experiences that bring our fans closer to the action than ever before. Together, we're combining cutting-edge technology with authentic storytelling to deliver the next generation of fan engagement."

Vokol's AI-powered audio platform revolutionizes the way sports content is created and delivered. By leveraging automation, intelligent scriptwriting, conversational AI voices, and streamlined distribution, Vokol helps teams, leagues, betting and fantasy platforms, and creators produce high-quality, on-brand audio in seconds.

"Our team is excited to partner with VIP Play as they embrace the future of AI in sports betting," said Chris Shreeve , Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Vokol. "Vokol blends automation with fan-focused authenticity, delivering tailor-made audio that drives results. Our personalized audio content creation platform fits seamlessly into VIP Play's forward-thinking approach to AI-enhanced fan experiences. This partnership comes at a great time as we launch our latest platform updates."

This partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to innovation, personalization, and enhancing the way fans experience sports. By merging VIP Play's vision for AI-driven engagement with Vokol's cutting-edge audio technology, the two companies are setting a new standard for how sports content is delivered, consumed, and enjoyed, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is pioneering the future of mobile sports wagering. Operating its proprietary technology platform in Tennessee and holding an interim iGaming and mobile sports‐betting license in West Virginia, the company delivers a modern sportsbook with unique wager offerings, sweepstakes contests, and social features. VIP Play's cloud‐native architecture and AI‐driven product roadmap enable secure, data‐centric experiences that delight players and uphold the highest standards of regulatory compliance and responsible gaming. Visit to learn more.

About Vokol

Vokol (formerly Staked AI) is the premier AI audio platform built specifically for sports, transforming how the industry creates and delivers voice-driven content. Founded in 2024, Vokol empowers teams, leagues, betting and fantasy platforms, and creators to turn ideas and insights into dynamic, on-brand audio built for fans. Leveraging AI-powered automation, intelligent scriptwriting, streamlined distribution, and conversational AI voices, Vokol enables high-quality audio creation in seconds instead of hours, supporting marketing teams with greater content output without additional effort. The result is timely, personalized audio that keeps fans informed, entertained, and engaged. Learn more at vokol.

SOURCE VIP Play, Inc.

