Former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco Joins Radiance Technologies Board As Company Accelerates Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to have Tony join our board," said Bill Bailey, Radiance's CEO. "He's been through the battles of growing and transforming major defense companies, and that's exactly the kind of real-world experience we need as we continue scaling our business and serving our customers."

Mr. Moraco brings extensive expertise in national security, space systems, cybersecurity, and government contracting, with a particular focus on complex acquisitions and organizational transformations. His experience serving military and intelligence communities provides deep insight into the markets Radiance serves.

During his tenure at SAIC, Mr. Moraco led the 2013 separation of the $10 billion entity into Leidos Corporation and a refocused SAIC. Under his leadership, SAIC grew from $4 billion to $6.5 billion in revenue through strategic acquisitions, including Scitor Corporation and Engility Holdings. The company's stock price more than doubled over his seven-year tenure, with notable improvements in profitability and free cash flow.

Before joining SAIC in 2006, Mr. Moraco spent six years at Boeing, where he served as deputy general manager of mission systems in the Space & Intelligence Systems organization and as director of Homeland Security Technology Integration. He began his career at Autometric, Inc. in 1984, advancing to senior vice president for Corporate Development before the company was acquired by Boeing in 2000.

Since retiring from SAIC, Mr. Moraco has provided consulting services to AEA Investors, a private equity firm with $15 billion in assets under management, and GLG, a global expert network. In 2021, he joined the board of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW ) where he serves on the Finance Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Moraco holds a Master of Science in Geodetic Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) from Virginia Tech. He was inducted into Virginia Tech's CEE Academy of Distinguished Alumni in 2014.

He currently serves on the boards of the Northern Virginia Technology Council and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), and he previously chaired the Defense Industry Initiative on Business Ethics and Conduct Steering Committee.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

