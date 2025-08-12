Asian Beauty Leader Nutriworks Brings Natural Wellness To Retail Innovator ECRM This September

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The popularity of natural self-care products is on the rise, with the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market projected to hit $15.7 billion dollars this year according to Statista . Meeting this demand is Asian beauty juggernaut NutriWorks , who will soon be heading to the annual ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session in September to showcase their U.S.-debuted RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology foot patches.

“Our products' upcoming inclusion in ECRM is a wonderful symbol of how far we've come in our launch across the United States market,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong.“As a leading bridge between emerging brands and retail buyers, we are confident that attendees will understand why our products have been beloved internationally for more than 25 years.”

Taking place September 7th through 10th at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session specializes in connecting top-rated product manufacturers with retail buyers through private, one-on-one meetings, sparking long-term business connections and success. During the event, attendees, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, and other major retailers, will be presented with NutriWorks' Rest, Flow, and Glow simple-to-use DIY patches, which work by triggering reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body's healing processes:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood.

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body's natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

“When our company was founded back in 2000, our primary focus was meeting the everyday needs of Asian consumers through the creation of safe, natural health solutions,” added Wong.“We could never have imagined building such an incredible customer base around the world. ECRM is another step forward in cementing our legacy in the U.S., and we are grateful for the opportunity.”

Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box costs $40.

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

