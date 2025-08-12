Re Expands Institutional Offerings On Avalanche With New Reinsurance Yield Products And Points Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone builds on Re's mission to connect global capital markets with the speed, transparency, and composability of blockchain technology. By leveraging Avalanche's high-performance network, Re is making it easier to access fully collateralized, compliant financial products rooted in real-world insurance markets.

Institutional Grade Products on Avalanche

Re's newest offerings give capital allocators exposure to the economics of regulated insurance markets through a permissioned, onchain framework:



reUSD (Basis-Plus): Generates yield from T-bills and delta-neutral ETH basis strategies . Features Curve liquidity, forthcoming direct redemptions, and is remote from insurance risk.

reUSDe (Insurance Alpha): Backed by fully collateralized underwriting of U.S. insurance lines such as homeowners, auto, and workers' compensation, with transparent onchain tracking and built-in liquidity options.

Both tokens are KYC/AML-gated , integrated with Avalanche-native DeFi protocols, and designed to meet institutional compliance standards.

Karn Saroya, CEO of Re , said:

"Onchain institutional capital is looking for transparent, sustainable yield sources, and we believe reinsurance is DeFi's most compelling new category. By launching on Avalanche, we can deliver real-world returns with onchain speed, composability, and compliance. The Re Points Program gives early participants an additional way to share in the upside of this new financial infrastructure."

Re Points Program: Incentivizing Early Participation

Launched alongside the new products, the Re Points Program rewards ecosystem participants for:



Allocating to reUSD and reUSDe via Re's dApp Participating in Pharaoh Exchange and Blackhole Curve liquidity pools

Points earned today will contribute to future rewards and incentive mechanisms, offering an additional way for early participants to benefit from engaging with Re's onchain ecosystem.

Connecting Capital Across A Broader Institutional DeFi Ecosystem

Re's new products are designed to operate within Avalanche's growing network of institutional-grade DeFi applications - where traditional market strategies can be executed with blockchain speed and transparency.

Through integrations with Pharaoh Exchange, Blackhole, Ethena and Pendle Finance , participants can access flexible trading strategies, liquidity options, and composable onchain infrastructure, all while maintaining the compliance and oversight expected by regulated markets.

By bridging fully collateralized insurance products with Avalanche's high-performance network, Re is helping create a more connected financial ecosystem - one that blends the trust of established capital markets with the innovation of decentralized finance.

"Avalanche is the ideal foundation for innovative real-world asset strategies. Re's new offerings demonstrate how regulated financial products can integrate seamlessly into blockchain ecosystems, enabling institutional adoption while expanding opportunities for builders and communities," said Eric Kang, Head of DeFi at Ava Labs.

Get Started



Access reUSD & reUSDe:

Track Points & Leaderboard: points



About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About Re

Re is the first decentralized reinsurance marketplace connecting global capital to real-world insurance risk. Built on blockchain, Re enables access to uncorrelated yield by backing fully collateralized, low-volatility insurance programs. By removing traditional intermediaries, Re delivers transparency, efficiency, and institutional-grade access to one of the world's largest financial markets. Learn more at re .

Contact

Kaitlin Starcher

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Avalanche