Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Medical Strap For Use After Prostate Surgery (CSK-735)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new strap for use after prostate surgery and a penile implant that would be more comfortable to wear than existing slings," said an inventor, from Hemingway, S.C., "so I invented Johnny's Strap. My design eliminates the discomfort and problems associated with traditional straps worn after prostate surgery."
The invention provides an improved strap for use after prostate surgery and a penile implant. In doing so, it offers an alternative to existing straps. As a result, it ensures the penis remains securely in place facing upward toward the abdomen. It also increases comfort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for males after prostate surgery and who elect a penile implant. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes.
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CSK-735, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
