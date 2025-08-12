HAVERHILL Leach Inc. Awarded Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Honor Amid Rapid Growth And Strategic Expansion
Haverhill believes the future of fine jewelry lies in making pieces for the customer, not in advance of them. Unlike traditional inventory-based models, Haverhill's made-to-order approach eliminates overproduction, minimizes waste, and creates a deeper emotional connection with each piece. "We see a wide-open opportunity in the market," says CEO Andrej Strojin. "Customers are increasingly embracing jewelry that's made just for them, not just pulled from a shelf. They want beauty, meaning, and intentionality. We're built to deliver all three."
In 2024, Haverhill achieved $16M in revenue and is on pace to meet projections of over $25M for 2025. The brand has maintained a +40% compound annual growth rate over the past three years, supported by its vertically integrated operations and made-to-order production model. Nearly 30% of customers return to make other purchases within 12 months, highlighting strong customer loyalty. This momentum was recognized earlier in 2025 by The Lead, which named Haverhill to its' prestigious Foremost 50 list of fast-growing challenger brands that are redefining fashion, beauty, home, and consumer industries.
"Our growth proves that customers want more than luxury - they want meaning, speed, and transparency," Strojin adds. "Haverhill was built to answer that call with a scalable personalization engine, a strong brand identity, and disciplined operational control." With a digitally native platform, real-time order customization, and lean U.S. manufacturing, Haverhill is well-positioned for the next phase of growth. The company continues to invest in technology, customer experience, manufacturing efficiency, and category expansion - all in pursuit of its vision to become a household name in fine jewelry over the next 5 years.
The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful and dynamic independent businesses across the country. Iconic brands like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
About Haverhill
From their waterfront studio in Rhode Island, Haverhill creates personalized fine jewelry that celebrates life's most meaningful moments. Using an intuitive online design tool, customers can instantly visualize their custom pieces, featuring birthstones, symbols, and initials. Each timeless design is brought to life by Haverhill's team of in-house jewelers, combining decades of expertise with an industry-leading 1–4 day turnaround. Founded by fifth-generation jeweler Haverhill Leach, the brand blends cutting-edge e-commerce with timeless craftsmanship, producing heirloom-quality 14k gold jewelry made for daily wear and built to last for generations.
