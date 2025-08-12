Xtra-Gold Reports Q2 2025 Financials And CEO Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) -is pleased to provide the following summary of the unaudited Financials ending June 30, 2025:

-Total Assets of US$16,274,683 comprised mainly of cash, liquid securities, and gold inventory ("Liquid Assets");

- Zero Debt ;

-Total Income for the quarter of US$1,744,796 ; and

-Net Income (after tax) of US$577,338 .

The full details of the Quarterly Financials with MD&A can be viewed on the Company's website at .

James Longshore, CEO/Co-Founder states: "Our Company had another great quarter, with total income for the first two quarters of the year totaling US$3,852,052. Our Exploration Team has also identified a new gold shoot, which has the potential to significantly increase the resource of our Kibi Gold Project."

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically analogous and in close proximity to the world famous Ashanti Gold Belt, which is one of the most highly endowed gold belts in the world with estimated gold resource of over 130 million ounces. Our company is the best positioned explorer to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana.

Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.