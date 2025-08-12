GFJTU Seeks To Transfer Oman's Worker Protection Expertise, Says Chairman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 12 (Petra) – A trade union delegation representing the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), headed by its President Khaled Fanatseh, visited the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) and met with its chairman, Nabhan al Battashi.The visit aimed to learn about Oman's "pioneering" experience in union work and discuss ways to cooperate and strengthen relevant relations between the two countries.According to a GFJTU statement issued Tuesday, Fanatseh praised GFOW's efforts to protect workers' rights, promote social and economic stability, and support Oman's development process.During the visit, Fanatseh noted the "strong, brotherly" bilateral ties, especially in the union work fields.Fanatseh said Oman's experience in union work is viewed an "advanced and prestigious model" among Arab labor circles, given its "clear vision, efficient management, and close" monitoring of workers' issues.Fanatseh also reviewed the GFJTU's current key aspects of the reform phase as part of its "strategic" plan to develop Jordan's union work.In this context, he called for leveraging the Omani experience to support reform efforts and harness union expertise to implement "effective" mechanisms and "innovative" tools to protect workers' rights and strengthen union-related operations.