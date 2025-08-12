403
Russia Sees Alaska Summit as Way to Reset US Ties
(MENAFN) Russia views the upcoming summit in Alaska between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as a vital opportunity to repair deteriorated diplomatic ties and address lingering disagreements, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
Speaking in an interview with a news agency on Tuesday, Ryabkov remarked that the highly anticipated gathering in the United States' largest state, scheduled for August 15, would concentrate not only on efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, but also on reviving bilateral cooperation, which hit a historic low under the leadership of former US President Joe Biden.
“We hope that the forthcoming high-level meeting will give an impulse to the normalization of bilateral relations, which will allow us to move forward on several issues,” Ryabkov stated.
He confirmed that reinstating air travel between the two nations might be among the matters discussed.
Commercial air connections between Russia and the US were halted in 2022 after Washington enforced extensive sanctions in response to the conflict in Ukraine.
Ryabkov further noted that “it is clear that the leaders will focus on other topics,” referring again to the Ukraine situation.
On Monday, Trump referred to the summit as a “feel-out meeting” and suggested that it could include talks on a possible territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine as part of a broader peace resolution.
