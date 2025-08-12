Du Announces The Third Edition Of Envision, Aiming To Advance AI Progress To Drive The UAE's Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the theme 'AI progress begins when leaders and technology align,' Envision 2025 will bring together decision-makers and trailblazers to lead the charge towards AI-enabled smart communities and a digitally empowered future.

Dubai, UAE, August, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, is proud to announce the third edition of its premier technology event 'Envision', to be held on Tuesday, 9th September 2025 at Atlantis, The Royal. Envision 2025 is the definitive platform where the nation's future shapers will gather to forge a sovereign, more secure and scalable world, driven by digital infrastructure and advanced AI innovation.

Guided by the theme 'AI progress begins when leaders and technology align,' Envision 2025 will bring together UAE future makers, government, municipalities, tech partners, and industry leaders to accelerate the UAE's tech transformation in line with national goals captured in the UAE National AI Strategy. Moving into AI and machine learning, as well as cloud computing, is deemed critical for realizing the UAE's National Digital Government Strategy 2025 as highlighted at the AI Retreat at Dubai AI Week earlier this year. Envision 2025 is specially curated to catalyse discourse and action on building AI-driven smart communities, strengthening the nation's digital economy, and elevating business, economy, community, and culture through technology.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said:“Envision 2025 is aligned with the nation's technology roadmap and brings to fruition the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum who said,“Future is not something we wait for, but something we make.” The convergence of inspired leadership and cutting-edge technology is the foundation upon which a scalable and more secure, AI-first UAE will be built. Through digitalization, AI innovation, and robust infrastructure, we are elevating business, economy, and community to new heights for the benefit of all.”

Envision 2025 will offer a unique blend of interactive exhibition and expert-led conference, focusing on the digital innovation landscape powering AI-enabled smart living. Attendees will explore cutting-edge platforms and strategic discussions across AI Data Centres, Sovereign Cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, National Hyperscaler, AI GPU as a Service, Industry 4.0, Advanced Robotics, and Cloud Computing.

Now in its third edition, Envision has evolved into the first-of-its-kind tech platform event in the region. This year, it will explore new business models and operational efficiencies in multiple sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, retail, transport, and utilities. In addition, national and international experts will come together to ideate and forecast the potentials of advanced AI, robotics, next-gen cloud, and secure digital infrastructure to build communities that are smarter, more efficient and sustainable.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.