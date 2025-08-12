Iran, Iraq ink joint deal to enhance security coordination

Iraq and Iran formalized a joint security agreement on Monday aimed at enhancing coordination along their shared borders. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, as confirmed by a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s media office. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.Prior to the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with Larijani, reaffirming Iraq’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding partnerships across multiple sectors. The prime minister also reiterated Iraq’s firm rejection of Israel’s "aggression" against Iran and condemned any actions that escalate regional and global tensions. Additionally, he expressed support for dialogue between the United States and Iran.Larijani, for his part, emphasized Iran’s commitment to deepening ties with Iraq, particularly through infrastructure projects like railway connections that integrate with regional development corridors.This visit represents Larijani’s first foreign trip since his recent appointment as head of Iran’s top security council. He is expected to proceed to Lebanon next.

