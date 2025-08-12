403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, Iraq ink joint deal to enhance security coordination
(MENAFN)
Iraq and Iran formalized a joint security agreement on Monday aimed at enhancing coordination along their shared borders. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, as confirmed by a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s media office. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Prior to the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with Larijani, reaffirming Iraq’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding partnerships across multiple sectors. The prime minister also reiterated Iraq’s firm rejection of Israel’s "aggression" against Iran and condemned any actions that escalate regional and global tensions. Additionally, he expressed support for dialogue between the United States and Iran.
Larijani, for his part, emphasized Iran’s commitment to deepening ties with Iraq, particularly through infrastructure projects like railway connections that integrate with regional development corridors.
This visit represents Larijani’s first foreign trip since his recent appointment as head of Iran’s top security council. He is expected to proceed to Lebanon next.
Iraq and Iran formalized a joint security agreement on Monday aimed at enhancing coordination along their shared borders. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, as confirmed by a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s media office. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Prior to the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with Larijani, reaffirming Iraq’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding partnerships across multiple sectors. The prime minister also reiterated Iraq’s firm rejection of Israel’s "aggression" against Iran and condemned any actions that escalate regional and global tensions. Additionally, he expressed support for dialogue between the United States and Iran.
Larijani, for his part, emphasized Iran’s commitment to deepening ties with Iraq, particularly through infrastructure projects like railway connections that integrate with regional development corridors.
This visit represents Larijani’s first foreign trip since his recent appointment as head of Iran’s top security council. He is expected to proceed to Lebanon next.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment